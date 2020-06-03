Billy "Bill" L. Bolgren
October 26, 1945 - June 1, 2020
MASON CITY - Billy “Bill” L. Bolgren, 74, of Mason City, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.
A graveside will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Hwy, 122 W, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or Good Shepherd.
Bill, don't call me Billy, was born October 26, 1945 in Mason City, son of Donald and June (Haskins) Bolgren. Bill graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1964. After high school, Bill worked various management positions in Minnesota and Iowa.
He enjoyed spending time outside, scuba diving, deer and pheasant hunting and canoeing. He looked forward to his talks with family and friends.
Adjectives that have described our father: stinker, grouchy, stubborn, loyal, spitfire, proud, ornery, and great story teller. Dad and defender of your daughters are what we know you best by. You were a fighter all the way to the end and will miss you greatly. We love you dad.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Bolgren and Heidi Bolgren; cousins, Barry (kaye) Haskins, Danny and Sandy Zeller.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and June Bolgren.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.126 3rd Street, NE. Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.