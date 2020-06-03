× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billy "Bill" L. Bolgren

October 26, 1945 - June 1, 2020

MASON CITY - Billy “Bill” L. Bolgren, 74, of Mason City, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

A graveside will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street, Hwy, 122 W, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Croix Hospice or Good Shepherd.

Bill, don't call me Billy, was born October 26, 1945 in Mason City, son of Donald and June (Haskins) Bolgren. Bill graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1964. After high school, Bill worked various management positions in Minnesota and Iowa.

He enjoyed spending time outside, scuba diving, deer and pheasant hunting and canoeing. He looked forward to his talks with family and friends.

Adjectives that have described our father: stinker, grouchy, stubborn, loyal, spitfire, proud, ornery, and great story teller. Dad and defender of your daughters are what we know you best by. You were a fighter all the way to the end and will miss you greatly. We love you dad.