Billy A. Huerta Jr.
March 15, 1940 - May 10, 2020
MASON CITY - Billy A. Huerta Jr., 80, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Matthew Muters officiating. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with a viewing will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, where Billy's family will greet relatives and close friends from 3:00pm until 6:00 pm
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and charity will be established at a later date.
Billy A. Huerta Jr. was born March 15, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, son of Billy A. Huerta Sr. and Delpha Macias. He attended school in Texas and also in Mason City. He was united in marriage to Violet on September 3, 1977 in Garland, Texas.
He worked at Decker's in Mason City until they closed and then he was transferred to Garland, Texas and worked at the Decker plant. After retirement, Billy and Violet moved back to the Mason City area.
Billy enjoyed going out on his boat and fishing and barbequing with his family. He liked playing cards with his great great granddaughter, Laya. Billy enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, western movies and being able to go to the thrift shops.
Billy is survived by his wife, Violet Huerta; six children, Peggy Smith, Debbie (Juan) Flores, Steven Huerta, April (Joe) Jones, Rudy (DeeDee) Huerta, Scott Huerta and step daughter, Sherry Bailey; 30 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; two sisters, Evea (Jack) Miller, Mary Huerta; two brothers, Frank (Pile) Huerta and Rudy Huerta.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Huerta Sr. and Dorothy Huerta; mother, Delpha Huerta; two daughters, Connie and Jeanette Huerta; son in-law, Timothy Smith Sr., two grandchildren, Steven and Lourina Huerta and nephew, Jack Miller Jr.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
