Billie Lee Copas

Billie was born May 3, 1930 in Britt, Iowa. He was the youngest son of Joseph and Gladys Benson Copas. He had one brother- Clifton Copas. Billie graduated from Britt High School in 1948. He was a three-sport letterman. His senior year he was the football captain and was named an Iowa All State football player.

Billie was married June 30, 1950 to LaVonne McColley at the brides' parent's home in Titonka, Iowa. Their marriage lasted for 69 years until she went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. To this union five children were born – Cynthia Renee, Darla Lenee, Debra Denee, James Joseph, and Mistie Jenee.

Billie and LaVonne moved to Kansas in 1952 and lived in several different Kansas towns. Billie was a heavy equipment operator most of his adult life. He retired from Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism after 35 years. He worked all over the state with this job. After retirement, they lived for a time in Bennington and then moved back to Salina. Billie was not one to sit still. He enjoyed working and he passed on his strong work ethic to all his children. After Billie's retirement from the state, he worked alongside his son building houses for another 20 years. He continued using his talent of creating by putting together and painting wood projects for his grandchildren.