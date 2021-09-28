Bill and Nancy's two children were born in Decorah, a son named Paul Matthew and a daughter named Christine Rae. After four and a half years, in 1973, Bill bought Smokey's Shell Station back home in Nora Springs, and it became known as "Bill's Friendly Service." After another four and a half years, Bill sold the station to Kum and Go. He then worked for the Shell distribution office for 10 years. The rest of Bill's working life was for Butler and Curtis Oil for 22 years as a plant manager, retiring in December of 2006 due to health reasons.

After good news and bad news on Bill's health, in 2010 Bill and Nancy began spending their winters in Tucson, Arizona. Throughout Bill's life, he was president of the NS-RF booster club, a councilman for the City of Nora Springs, and served a term as president of the Antique Automobile Club (NIVA) in Mason City, Iowa. He spent many hours on woodworking projects for his family, enjoyed playing golf with friends in both Iowa and Arizona, was a big fan of Willie Nelson, and loved his classic cars.