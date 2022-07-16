Bill Loyd Robinson

January 13, 1932-July 13, 2022

CLARION-Bill Loyd Robinson, 90, of Mason City and formerly Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Knights of Columbus Hall, 551 South Taft Avenue in Mason City. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion at a later date.

Bill Robinson, son of Loyd and Vera Robinson, was born January 13, 1932 in Clarion. Bill graduated from Clarion High School in 1951. He married Frances A. Nelson at Alden United Methodist Church in Alden on December 4, 1955.

He served his country during the Korean War in the US Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa to work at his dad's dealership in Clarion.

In 1957, Bill and Frances moved to Mason City where Bill was employed at Hathorn Motor Parts, Mason City Volkswagen and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

He enjoyed photography, reading, fishing at Lake Kabetogama in Minnesota, listing to the Iowa Hawkeyes and watching open wheel car racing. Bill was baptized and a member of Clarion Church of Christ.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Frances; sister Janet Arndorfer; sisters-in-law Jeanette Robinson and Peggy Robinson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and fur person, Lucy.

He is preceded in death by his parents Loyd and Vera Robinson; sister Shirley Robinson; brothers Richard Robinson and Roger Robinson; brother-in-law John Arndorfer; mother and father-in-law Arthur and Fannie Nelson; and special fur persons Mitzy, Kelly, Robin, and Molly.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233