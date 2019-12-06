Bill Farris
November 3, 1960 - November 27, 2019
MASON CITY - Bill Farris, of Mason City, Iowa, born November 3, 1960, passed away November 27, 2019. According to Bill's wishes he was cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 until 4 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Temple Baptist Church, 1211 South Kentucky Ave., Mason City, IA.
In life, Bill was noted for his warmth, humor, and generosity. Bill could be found on many days off helping others with anything from installing a light fixture to replacing a fuel filter, he was always ready and willing to help family or friends in need. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always ready to hear or tell a joke. Bill had a vast love of the outdoors and spent many days hunting, cruising on his motorcycle, in his Jeep, or on his boat. He was loving and well-loved by his family, a caring and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billie Gene Farris; his mother, Bonnie Sue Haney
(Ehlers); and his brother, Bruce Farris.
Bill will be missed by his surviving family: his wife and soul mate, Jody Cox Farris; his sister, Tina (Steve) Burda; his brother, Brian Drinkwater; his daughter, Patricia (David) Wahl; his stepchildren: Tammy Cox (John Cheney), Tony Cox, and Tiffany Adams (Eric Wolfe); his grandchildren: Dawn, Daylynn, and Ryan Wahl, Hannah (Brandon Brooks) and Chloe Cheney, Raina and Alexander Cox, Riley Cooper, and Xander Cox; and great-grandson, Samual Brooks.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.