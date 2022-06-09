Bill Eugene Luse

May 24, 1945-May 30, 2022

MASON CITY-Bill Eugene Luse, 77 of Saint Ansgar, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson Street in Rock Falls, Iowa, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

Bill was born on May 24, 1945, to Richard and Alice (Guthrie) Luse in Mason City, Iowa. He was baptized on January 12, 1964 at Grace EUB Church in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1964. After graduation, he attended trade school in Kansas City. On September 14, 1965, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served with squadron Combat S.A.R. Seadevil in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968. On July 29, 1971 he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. He returned to Mason City where he was employed until his retirement in 2008. On January 16, 1970 he married Patricia Neeley. Bill and Pat divorced in 1990.

Bill loved to camp and fish. He took many yearly trips to South Dakota fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time at and helping with the Britt Draft Horse Shows yearly. He was most recently active with Northland-Amateur-Communications Group. He loved to grill and cook. He will always be remembered for his shrimp dip, baked beans, and stuffing at holiday family gatherings.

He is survived by his two sons, Ricky Luse of Brainard, MN, and Raymie (Michelle) Luse of Britt, IA and their children, Ashley (Troy) Brooks, Jakob, Caleb, Peyton, Kasey; great-grandchildren Chloe, Ember, Zander, and Owen; his brother, John (Carole) Luse of Fort Myers, FL (formerly of Osage, IA); brother-in-law, Larry (Sue) Dorenkamp of Rock Falls; nieces Toni Rock, Tara Huber, Erin Faas, and nephew Dean Trebilcock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick & Alice Luse; a sister, Gloria Dorenkamp; and a great-grandson Ayden.

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839