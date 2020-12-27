Beverly Thome
March 31, 1942 - December 20, 2020
Stacyville - On Sunday, December 20, 2020 Beverly Thome, 78, of Stacyville was called home to The Lord.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church, 604 N. Broad St., Stacyville, with the Rev. Raymond Burkle, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Visitation Catholic Cemetery.
Facial coverings are requested for those in attendance and social distancing will be practiced.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, December 28, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Visitation Catholic Church.
The youngest daughter of Earl and Florence (Butrick) Beck, Beverly Ann was born on March 31, 1942 on the family farm near Grand Meadow, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from Grand Meadow High School before enrolling in beauty school in Austin, Minnesota.
On July 20, 1963 Bev was united in marriage to Daniel Thome in Grand Meadow. Together they would be blessed with 57 years of marriage and five children, Mark, Debra, Damian, Michele, and Trisha.
For many years Dan and Bev made their home on the family farm outside of Meyer, where they raised their children. In 1997 they built a new home in Stacyville and have since enjoyed the company of their neighbors and friends.
Bev enjoyed bird watching and crafting, and many will remember her years operating The Crafty Corner in Stacyville. Many days were spent reading, researching genealogy, thumbing through the latest edition of The National Enquirer, or enjoying a heated game of Yahtzee with friends and grandkids. She will be very missed among the neighborhood children who always looked forward to her Halloween treats!
Most of all Bev cherished her family; she was blessed to spend countless hours with her grandchildren and made countless memories along the way. For the past seven years Dan has tirelessly cared for Bev following a stroke in 2013. Because of his unwavering devotion she was able to stay in their home. Regardless of the challenges faced they always provided a strong example of love and respect for their children and grandchildren.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Daniel; children, Mark (Tracy) Thome, Deb (Mark) Rolland, Damian Thome, Michele (Neal) Kulow, and Trisha (Chad) Carr; grandchildren, Jamie (Jared) Locke, Casey Rolland, Eric Thome, Abbie Kulow, Tori Kulow, Rachel Thome, Merle Retterath, Caden Carr, Britni (Ryan) Gappa, and Madison (Caleb) Hanna; sisters, Carol (Milford) Goeman and Larraine (Merle) Goeman; brother in law, Dale Thome; as well as extended relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters in law, Gene Thome, Arlene “Tootsie” Grell, Art Thome, Leon Thome, and Mary Jane Foxen.
