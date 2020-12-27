Beverly Thome

Bev enjoyed bird watching and crafting, and many will remember her years operating The Crafty Corner in Stacyville. Many days were spent reading, researching genealogy, thumbing through the latest edition of The National Enquirer, or enjoying a heated game of Yahtzee with friends and grandkids. She will be very missed among the neighborhood children who always looked forward to her Halloween treats!

Most of all Bev cherished her family; she was blessed to spend countless hours with her grandchildren and made countless memories along the way. For the past seven years Dan has tirelessly cared for Bev following a stroke in 2013. Because of his unwavering devotion she was able to stay in their home. Regardless of the challenges faced they always provided a strong example of love and respect for their children and grandchildren.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Daniel; children, Mark (Tracy) Thome, Deb (Mark) Rolland, Damian Thome, Michele (Neal) Kulow, and Trisha (Chad) Carr; grandchildren, Jamie (Jared) Locke, Casey Rolland, Eric Thome, Abbie Kulow, Tori Kulow, Rachel Thome, Merle Retterath, Caden Carr, Britni (Ryan) Gappa, and Madison (Caleb) Hanna; sisters, Carol (Milford) Goeman and Larraine (Merle) Goeman; brother in law, Dale Thome; as well as extended relatives and many friends.