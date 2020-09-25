Beverly Platts

Beverly was born on October 17, 1934 in Eagleville, MO to Lloyd Lessie Tull and Flossie Revena (Fish) Tull. She attended school through the 10th grade at Nora Springs High School. Beverly was a longtime resident of Mason City, moving here in 1948. She met her husband, Glen Frances Platts while roller-skating at the roller rink in Nora Springs. The couple was united in marriage at Holy Family Catholic Church on December 26, 1951. To their union, six children were born. Beverly worked at Sportsway sporting goods store and was also a full time homemaker for many years. She enjoyed gardening-vegetables and flowers, word searches and sewing. Beverly always loved nature and in her later years did a lot of bird watching. One of her favorite things was taking “her girls” aka three dogs: Kellie, Dottie and Putts for car rides. Beverly was known in the neighborhood and by her children and grandchildren as a loving mother and grandmother who would provide “goodies” and all kinds of snacks. Beverly had a strong faith and watched Mass virtually up until her passing.