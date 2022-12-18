Beverly Marie (Kittleson) Sturges

December 4, 2022

MASON CITY-Beverly Marie Kittleson Sturges, 92, Mason City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4th, at her home in Excelsior, Minnesota.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Clara Kittleson; her former husband, Donald Sturges; her son Steven Sturges; her daughter Debra Sturges, her son-in-law, Ron Todd; and eight siblings.

Three children survive Beverly, her daughter Vicki Todd (Ron, deceased), Milford, Ohio; her daughter Cindy Lundstrom (Greg), Grand Rapids, Minnesota; her son Jeff Sturges (Denise), Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Beverly is also survived by her grandsons Matthew Todd (Jessica), Loveland, Ohio, and Chase Lundstrom (Amanda), Chanhassen, Minnesota, and her granddaughters Brooke Sheets (Justin), Loveland, Ohio, Ashley Sturges, Burnsville, Minnesota, Lindsey Sturges (Mike), St. Michael, Minnesota, Jenna Sturges, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Felicia Lundstrom, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and her great-grandchildren Aiden, Joseph, Grace, McKenzie, Hannah, Carly, and Adelyn.

A natural saleswoman, Beverly was a trailblazer as one of the first women in advertising sales. Beverly spent over 30 years building an impressive client network, ultimately retiring with Skyway Freeway News in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Later in life, Beverly enjoyed soaking up the sun at her home in Bayonet Point, Florida. She was active in her community, joining stock clubs, speaking at fellowship gatherings throughout the Tampa Bay, Florida area with her dear friend, Edward Neff, swimming, and walking along the Gulf of Mexico. Her life's greatest joy was always her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as she regularly said, they were the 'apple of her eye.'

Beverly will be laid to rest beside her son, Steven, and her daughter, Debra, in Mason City, Iowa. The immediate family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony.