Beverly K. Peters-Behr

March 13, 1943-May 7, 2022

ROCKWELL-Beverly K. Peters-Behr, age 79, of Rockwell, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street East, Rockwell, with Fr. Josh Link officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, rural Rockwell. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.

Beverly Kay Peters-Behr was born March 13, 1943, in Swaledale, Iowa, the fourth of six children born to Louie Carl and Reva Mollie (Tice) Peters. She grew up on the home farm northeast of Swaledale and graduated from Rockwell-Swaledale High School with the Class of 1961.

Following graduation, Bev worked for Stevenson's Clothing in Mason City and even did a little local modeling for the store. She married Marv Gaubatz of Rockwell and was blessed with two children, Jody and Scott. The couple later divorced.

On March 20, 1990, Bev was united in marriage to Ronald John Behr and gained two children, Ryan and Brittany. Eventually six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren were added to the mix. Bev thrived in her role as Grandma and left a lasting legacy of affection, warmth, and humor with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as fond memories of her wonderful cooking.

In addition to family, Bev possessed a deep love for the land and all things farming. She was a perfectionist in everything she did, as evidenced most notably by her meticulously mowed and maintained yard. Bev will be remembered for her fearless personality and no-nonsense management style, traits shared by her sisters and which earned them the moniker “The Generals” from their brother, Gary. The Peters' siblings enjoyed a unique bond of friendship, support, love, and much laughter, with nary a dull moment. Frequent coffee and Sunday gatherings were a source of joy and good humor for all.

Left to celebrate Bev's life and mourn her passing are her husband, Ronnie; four children, Jody Wiseman of Mason City, Scott (Beth) Gaubatz of Rockford, Ryan (Tracie) Behr of Colorado Springs, CO, Brittany Behr and fiancé James Randolph of Mason City; six grandchildren, Coleman (Brittany) Wiseman of Lincoln, NE, Clayton Wiseman of Sheffield, Halie Behr of Parker, CO, Lexie Behr of West Des Moines, Rylie Behr of Parker, CO, and Griffin Behr of Colorado Springs, CO; three great-grandchildren, Austin, Layla, and Oliver; a sister, Deborah (Ron) Trewin of Lisbon; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Daryl Buchholtz of Swaledale, Karen Peters of Clear Lake, Nancy Peters of Mason City, Dorothy DeVary of Rockwell, Rilla Arnold of Mason City, Susan Behr of Mason City, Lee (Deb) Behr of Rockwell, Paul C. (Suzanne) Behr of Centennial, CO, and Dennis (Jane) Behr of Rockwell; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and other extended family members and friends.

Bev looked forward to being reunited with loved ones who passed before her: her parents, Louie and Reva Peters; two brothers, Gary Peters and Lynn Peters; two sisters, Tootie Buchholtz and Mary Jane Rawson and husband Mike; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Behr, Jim DeVary, and Pete Arnold.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the excellent care and outpouring of genuine concern for Bev that the staff of Sheffield Care Center so generously provided during the last months of her life. Memorials in Bev's name may be directed to the Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield, IA 50475.

