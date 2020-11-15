Beverly Jean Reaney

January 24, 1932-November 7, 2020

Beverly Jean Reaney, 88, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA. Funeral services will be private. Inurnment will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Sac City, IA. The family suggests memorial contributions go to the Humane Society of North Iowa or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Beverly was born in Schaller, IA in 1932 to Charles and Elizabeth (Watson) McIntosh. The family later moved to a farm outside of Sac City. Beverly graduated from Sac City High School and then received a teaching certificate from Buena Vista College. She married Gerald Lange, but they later divorced. They had three children, Tamara, Deborah, and William. She then married Max Reaney and added two step-children to her family, Robert and Mary.

When Beverly was first married, she taught school in Sac City. After the children were born, she became a full time homemaker. Later when the children were older, she went back to work for the Mason City School system, retiring from what was at the time Roosevelt Middle School.