ROCHESTER, MN - Beverly Jean (Naae) Mikkalson died peacefully at her care facility and home in Rochester, Minnesota on August 15, 2023 surrounded by the love of her four children. Beverly was born at home in Graettinger, Iowa August 31, 1932 to Genevieve and Lloyd T Naae. Bev had two younger siblings; Pat Naae (Linda Ivey) and Kent Naae (Donna). On April 20, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart, John A. Mikkalson prior to his deployment to Korea. While John was in Korea, Beverly lived & worked in Mason City, Iowa until John's return. Four children were born and raised in Mason City. Bev's family and friends were so important to her and remained her caring and loving focus throughout her life. Bev's family; husband John (1932-2008), children; Genell Mikkalson, Pamela Halvorsen, son-in-law Daniel, Joel Mikkalson, daughter-in-law Cynthia Cummins, and Laura Brannon. Grandchildren and great grandchildren; Elias Schoen (Isabelle) with children Naia, Matias, and Lio, Lucas Schoen, Kjersten Halvorsen, Aaron Halvorsen (Jenn) with children Evelyn & Silas, Jordan Halvorsen, Jamie Brown, Jonah and Elijah Mikkalson, Kenyon and Kenyatta Brannon and many relatives and friends that she adored.

Bev was active member at Trinity Lutheran Church circles, and bridge clubs and worked as a school secretary at MCHS and Harding Elementary. Bev was also known to host many meals for neighbors in crisis, the elderly and sick. Bev will be missed by many. Bev courageously and quietly coped with several chronic diseases for years with graceful acceptance; including blindness and Parkinson's disease. Bev was a loving inspiration to us all throughout her life. Beyond Midwest nice and without fanfare, Bev showed us how to love indiscriminately without preference to rank, wealth or profession; as any true love avatar; quietly loving others without judgement or commentary and sought to perceive everyone in the best possible light. None of us ever remember Bev complaining as her life diminished to having others give her full care, for which we are forever grateful to the entire staff of aides, nurses and workers at Madonna Meadows and Towers Rehab facilities, as well as the attentive care of the Mayo Hospice team in Rochester, Minnesota.