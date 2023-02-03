Beverly Jean DeLacey

May 30, 1935-February 2, 2023

Beverly Jean DeLacey (Hoel), 87, of Cloquet passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet, MN. She was born on May 30, 1935 in Des Moines, IA to Louis and Vivian Hoel. Beverly married David Allen DeLacey on April 8, 1972.

Beverly worked at Cloquet Memorial Hospital for 11 years. She sold pull tabs at the Labor Temple in Cloquet for 12 years and she worked for Dairy Queen for 22 years.

Beverly liked bowling, watching softball games, and going dancing on Saturday nights.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepbrother, Derald Hoel; half-sister Kathy Ochra.

Beverly will be greatly missed by her husband, David of Cloquet; daughters, Debra Jean Sauve of California, and Dorothy Kalash; grandson, Trenton (April) Kalash; granddaughter, Tawny Rae (Eli) Newton; great granddaughter, Aubree Jean Newton; great grandsons, Levi Kalash, and Luke Kalash; half-brother, Richard (Pat) Nashua, Iowa; California, Jolynn Kulman of Federal Way, Washington; sister-in-law, Leona Hoel of Nora Springs, Iowa.

A graveside service will take place in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.