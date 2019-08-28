Beverly Jean Clay
July 17, 1932 - August 26, 2019
Beverly Jean Clay, 87, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Loveland Village, Loveland, CO.
Memorial Services are planned for 11 a.m. Friday, September 27 at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave. in Mason City, IA.
Bev was born July 17, 1932 in Forest City, IA to Arthur and Emma (Thompson) Helland. The Helland family moved to Mason City when Bev was a child. She attended Mason City public schools and after graduation, married Max Clay, August 16, 1950 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA.
Bev was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City and counted many of the parishioners among her friends. She lived at the Manor in Mason City for a year before moving to Colorado in July 2018.
Bev was one of the first women hired by McDonalds in Mason City where she spent 33 years at the front counter taking orders.
She was well-known for her welcoming smile and generosity of spirit which she openly shared with all.
Bev is survived by her children, son Steven Clay (Julie Harrison), New York City; Susan Bless (Doug Bartleson), Story City, IA; Kathy Hungsberg (Russ), Loveland, CO; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother Arlin Helland (Norma) Mason City, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 5 sisters and her husband, Max.
