Beverly Jean (Bode) Larson

August 15, 1928-April 3, 2023

Beverly Jean (Bode) Larson passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at the Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa after a brief illness, surrounded by her children and Pastor Eric Hullstrom. She was 94. Beverly was most recently a resident at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, Iowa while recovering from a broken hip incurred in a fall in her home in December.

A family graveside service is planned for later this summer at Graceland Cemetery near Buffalo Center.

Beverly was born to Henry J. Bode and Margaret F. (Dean) Bode on August 15, 1928 in Woden, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church in Woden, and graduated from Woden High School in 1945. After completing her studies at Drake University in 1947, she worked in Des Moines as an executive assistant for the law firm of Herrick, Sloan & Langdon. It was during this time that she met P. Irving Larson of Scarville, Iowa while he was teaching at the Woden High School and periodically substituting for Henry Bode as the Woden rural mail carrier. They were married on May 23, 1949 in the United Methodist Church in Woden, and made their home in Buffalo Center where Irving had joined the Buffalo Center Community School District as high school principal in 1948 and then as superintendent in 1950, a position he held until his death from an automobile accident on October 24, 1981 near Nora Springs, Iowa. They had two children, Cynthia and Keith.

An avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, Beverly was a long time member of the VFW Auxiliary and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center, where she was active over the years in many capacities. Beverly loved nothing more than caring for her family and her home, and spending time with her many friends.

In addition to her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James D. Bode of Newport Beach, California and son-in-law Richard L. Doyle of West Des Moines, Iowa. She is survived by her children Cynthia L. (Larson) Doyle of West Des Moines and Keith I. Larson of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home. (641) 424-2151. ColonialChapels.com