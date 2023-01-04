 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly J. Burrell

December 31, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Beverly Jean Burrell, 84, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5 at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 6 at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Beverly graduated as a salutatorian from Mason City High School. To view a complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

