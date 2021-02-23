Beverly Hemann

August 26, 1934-February 14, 2021

Osage-Beverly Ann Hemann, age 86, of Osage, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage where there will be a rosary at 5:30 p.m.

Beverly was born August 26, 1934, in Winona, Minnesota, the daughter of Chester and Mary (Lovas) Boardman. She graduated from Winona High School in 1952. Beverly married Peter Hemann on April 25, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona, Minnesota. They farmed in Riceville area and retired to Osage. She was a CCD teacher for over 30 years at St. Mel's Catholic Church in McIntire and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Beverly enjoyed traveling and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.