Beverly Hemann
August 26, 1934-February 14, 2021
Osage-Beverly Ann Hemann, age 86, of Osage, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage where there will be a rosary at 5:30 p.m.
Beverly was born August 26, 1934, in Winona, Minnesota, the daughter of Chester and Mary (Lovas) Boardman. She graduated from Winona High School in 1952. Beverly married Peter Hemann on April 25, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona, Minnesota. They farmed in Riceville area and retired to Osage. She was a CCD teacher for over 30 years at St. Mel's Catholic Church in McIntire and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Beverly enjoyed traveling and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Peter of Osage; children, Barb (Myron) Baldwin of Osage, Matthew Hemann of Mason City, James (Kris) Hemann of Chester, Patty (Tim) Machin of Kensett and William (Jackie) Hemann of Riceville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joanne Brunecz.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
