Beverly Dora Nelson (Borg) Wilhite

September 6, 1936-October 24, 2021

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Britt. Burial was held in Corwith Township Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Britt.

Beverly Dora Nelson (Borg) Wilhite was born into this world at 3lb. and 3 oz. on September 6, 1936 to Otis and LaVeta (Dickson) Nelson, in Humboldt, IA. She was a 1955 graduate of Humboldt High School and attended Waldorf College for her teaching degree. In 1957 she married Kermit Borg of Forest City and they later welcomed Vana and Kevin to their family. Kermit passed away in 1966. Jim Wilhite was introduced to Bev, they were married in 1968 and made their home in Corwith. Jim adopted Vana and Kevin as his own and they were blessed with another son, Keith in 1970.

Bev started her teaching career at Crystal Lake Community Schools, was a teacher in Forest City Community Schools and later subbed in Corwith, Kanawha, LuVerne, and Wesley. She loved her "school kids" and she and Jim loved attending CWL school activities and any other adventure that involved meeting people.

Bev accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior while in college, was later baptized and was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Corwith, teaching Sunday School, as Church Clerk, singing and playing the piano. Being a very gracious hostess, she loved baking up treats for her family and friends, the coffee pot was always on. Bev will truly be missed for her cute wit, never-ending smile and godly love for all. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought the biggest smile to her face. Thank you for honoring her, you were the "Mr. Sir's" and "Mrs. Lady's" in her life. She loved life and was often heard saying, "Oh, kid, isn't this fun?"

"Bevey" had been a resident at the Westview Care Center for the past five and a half years and was promoted to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital, in Britt. She was 85.

Left to cherish her memory are her children , Vana (Kevin) Kruger of Britt; Kevin "Pete" (Bonnie) Wilhite of Corwith; Keith (Tanya) Wilhite of Waukee; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nickolaus (Makenzie) Kruger, Addison and Kolton; Rebecka Kruger and Krista Kruger; Chelcee (JR) Schleuger, Gracee, Caliee, Mayzee; Luke (Alesha) Wilhite, Nora; Breanne (Victor) Soto and Carrie Wilhite. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Merle Wilhite and Don Wilhite and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and LaVeta Nelson; brother, Ned Nelson and sister Donna Monroe.

