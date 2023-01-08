Beverly D. Kohoutek

January 3, 1935-January 6, 2023

MASON CITY-Beverly D. Kohoutek, 88, of Mason City, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at her daughter's home in Mason City.

A private service will be held at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Beverly Darlene was born January 3, 1935 in Austin, MN, to parents Albert and Burnette (Hanson) Anderson. She attended and graduated from Adams High School in Adams, MN and following graduation attended Hamilton Business College.

On June 28, 1955 Bev was united in marriage to John Kohoutek at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. Together they were blessed with three daughters and 35 years of marriage before John's death in September of 1990.

Bev cherished the time spent with her family and was blessed to have joined her daughters in their homes for the past two years. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother and adored her grandchildren, as much as they adored her.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her daughters, Julie (Chuck) Frein and Amy Maskarina, both of Mason City; son in law, John VanProosdy, Stewartville, MN; grandchildren, Charlie Frein, Lena (Jeff) Weisenborn, Tony (Keely) Maskarina, Abby Maskarina (Josh Perry), Chloe Maskarina (Jimmy Collins), Leah VanProosdy, Seth VanProosdy, Hope (Ryan) McKnight, Jonah (Eden) VanProosdy, Michal (Clemente) Crisanto, Gauis (Julia) VanProosdy, Faith VanProosdy, and Job VanProosdy; 22 great grandchildren; and her siblings, John (Jeannine) Anderson and David (Charlotte) Anderson; as well as her nieces and nephews and extended family.

Bev is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Janet VanProosdy; and grandson, Aaron VanProosdy.

