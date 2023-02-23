Beverly Boman

October 1, 1942-February 21, 2023

FOREST CITY-Beverly Boman, 80 of Forest City, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church,18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be on 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Friday at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of will take place in the First Baptist Cemetery in Forest City.

Memorial Funds will be directed to the River of Life in Romania through International Messengers.

Beverly Jean (Barringer) Boman October 1, 1942 - February 21, 2023. Beverly was born in Ruthven, Iowa, the daughter of Arley and Viola (Hansen) Barringer. She was the seventh of 11 children with 7 sisters and 3 brothers. The family lived and farmed east of Ruthven along US Highway 18. Bev had many fond memories with her family and friends, including working, playing, church activities, and attending and graduating from Ruthven High School in 1961.

Bev, married Reggie Wilson in 1961, had four children, Lonnie, Kelly, Marty, and Amy. The marriage lasted 13 years. During these years, she worked in a factory, in-home daycare, and did secretarial work at Crawford County Human Services and Crawford County Mutual Insurance.

Bev was introduced to Steve Boman by her friend, Sandy Waldemar, Steve's sister. Bev later, married Steve of Forest city, Iowa in 1978 and was blessed with four children through marriage, Maren, Jeffrey, Teresa, and Michael Boman.

While in Forest City, Bev worked at the Land Bank, Perkins (Clear Lake), Winnebago County Abstract Office, and finished her career through retirement after working for 20+ years at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. Bev, especially enjoyed working with the residents there (nka OneVision).

Bev was a gifted biblical teacher for all ages. She had a strong passion for supporting missions. She went to Poland four times to teach in English camps. She also enjoyed teaching others to sew. Many have been blessed through her gift of sewing from clothes, bags, and quilts.

Bev is best remembered as being devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. She was a committed Christian, who loved the Lord, and most recently was a member of First Baptist Church of Forest City.

Bev was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She received loving in-home care from her granddaughter, Lorie, family, and in the last months in the tender care of staff at Westview Care Center in Britt.

May we all give praise to the good, great and loving Shepherd, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Bev is survived by her loving husband, Steve, her eight children, Lonnie (Kathy) Wilson, Kelly (Sam) Faust, Maren (Emery) Mauvais, Marty (Jill) Wilson, Jeff (Catherine) Boman, Teresa (Eric) Criswell, Amy (Shawn) Jarnagin, Mike (Jaye) Boman, 37 Grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 9 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kevin, and a great granddaughter, Ester Jarnagin.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685