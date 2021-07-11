BELMOND-Beverly Ann (Benson) Post, 80, of Belmond, IA passed away at the Belmond Specialty Hospital on July 8, 2021. Public Visitation with family present will be Monday, July 12, from 4-7 p.m. at the Belmond United Methodist Church. A Public Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathies through a memorial in Beverly Post's name may wish to consider the Belmond Talbot Public Library, Belmond-Klemme Schools Scholarships Foundations 1 or 2, or to the donor's choice. If you're unable to attend her service at the church on Tuesday you may view it by going to Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page-Like the page and it will be available.

Beverly was born at the St. Thomas Hospital on October 20, 1940 in Marshalltown, IA. She was the daughter of Charlie and Hazel (Speas) Benson. She attended and graduated from Marshalltown Community High School. While in high school she met the love of her life. She married Claude W. Post at the United Methodist Church in Marshalltown on December 20, 1958 and have been together for 62 years. She worked several jobs while Claude attended college at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Their union was blessed with four children: Scott, Julie, Gregory, and Geoffrey. They made several moves in Iowa for Claude's teaching career. In 1973, they made their home in Belmond, IA and have been residents for 48 years. Beverly was a supportive and active mother while raising her children. She attended many activities during the children's school years and was the best cheerleader there was and a great role model. She was always proud of their many accomplishments.