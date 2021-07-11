Beverly Ann (Benson) Post
October 20, 1940- July 8, 2021
BELMOND-Beverly Ann (Benson) Post, 80, of Belmond, IA passed away at the Belmond Specialty Hospital on July 8, 2021. Public Visitation with family present will be Monday, July 12, from 4-7 p.m. at the Belmond United Methodist Church. A Public Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathies through a memorial in Beverly Post's name may wish to consider the Belmond Talbot Public Library, Belmond-Klemme Schools Scholarships Foundations 1 or 2, or to the donor's choice. If you're unable to attend her service at the church on Tuesday you may view it by going to Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page-Like the page and it will be available.
Beverly was born at the St. Thomas Hospital on October 20, 1940 in Marshalltown, IA. She was the daughter of Charlie and Hazel (Speas) Benson. She attended and graduated from Marshalltown Community High School. While in high school she met the love of her life. She married Claude W. Post at the United Methodist Church in Marshalltown on December 20, 1958 and have been together for 62 years. She worked several jobs while Claude attended college at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Their union was blessed with four children: Scott, Julie, Gregory, and Geoffrey. They made several moves in Iowa for Claude's teaching career. In 1973, they made their home in Belmond, IA and have been residents for 48 years. Beverly was a supportive and active mother while raising her children. She attended many activities during the children's school years and was the best cheerleader there was and a great role model. She was always proud of their many accomplishments.
She was a member of the United Methodist church and was involved in her younger years with committees and teaching Sunday School. Beverly worked various jobs at ACCO Seeds, Coast to Coast and P&G. She retired in the fall of 1998 when Claude retired from teaching. At that time, together they worked for Lifetouch for the next 20 years taking school pictures. They enjoyed traveling northern Iowa going into schools. They enjoyed winters together in Texas and Arizona. (Beverly loved listening to cowboy church in Texas.)
Beverly will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Besides her children, the light of her life were her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the best cook, loved to garden and was always ready to go shopping. She will be remembered by her family with her lipstick kisses, Grandma Camps, Magical Christmas gatherings, 4 O'clock happy hour and Cheetos. She enjoyed her quiet time watching Days of Our Lives and the family knew never to call at that time. She enjoyed life and being around her many friends and she always was the life of every gathering.
Her memory lives on in the hearts and minds of her husband Claude “Butch” of Belmond, IA and children; Scott (Kim) Post, Indianola, IA and children Maddie and Carson; Julie (Kevin) Eekhoff, LeMars, IA and daughter Stephanie (Luke) Bernhardt, Levi and Morgan; Gregory (Pam) Post, Spirit Lake, IA, and children Alyssa (Damian) Herman and Grant, Kelsie (Michael) Christensen, Caroline, Emma Kate and Eliette and Eric (Maurece) Post; Geoffrey (Sarah) Post, Lincoln, NE, and children, Emily, Lucas, Noah, Alex and Owen. Sister Barbara Sherman and brother Ronnie (Jan) Benson. Many nieces and nephews she always did her best to keep in touch with.
Beverly was preceded in death by her siblings; Marie Harrison, Dorothy Olsen, Donald Benson, Viola McKim and Robert Benson.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474
