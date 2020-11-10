Beulah K. Schamlle

Beulah K. Schmalle

May 29, 1923-November 6, 2020

Thornton - Beulah K. Schmalle, 97, of Thornton, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Family graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton with Pastor Jane Harris of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Thornton presiding.

Beulah K. Schmalle was born May 29, 1923 in Wisner Township, Franklin County, Iowa to Otto and Marie Hartwig. She was baptized in the Evangelical Church in Meservey by Rev. Henning. She attended country school in Wisner Township through the 8th grade. This was the same school her mother taught at earlier. Beulah was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thornton, where she later served as the Sunday school secretary-treasurer for 25 years. She was also the Cradle Roll secretary, welcoming many babies into the church.