Betty Taylor
December 4, 1930-January 30, 2021
Swaledale-Betty Taylor, formally formerly of Swaledale, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.
Due to COVID concerns, a private service will be held for immediate family only. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Swaledale. The service will be available to be viewed after noon, Sunday, February 7, at www.retzfh.com.
Betty Florence was born to Christoph and Mabel (Roberts) Tietz December 4, 1930, in Mason City, IA. She was the second child of eight children.
She attended Elementary School at Rudd, IA in 1936. Betty became an “in home care taker” in 8th grade to the Calahan family in Manly until she graduated from Manly HS in 1949. She attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City where she was on the college Basketball team. After completing college she lived in Mason City and worked at the local Lumber yard where she learned to read blue prints.
Betty was a driving force to start the Cerro Gordo Rural Young People Group in Mason City (RYP). It was a singles group for rural people. She met her husband at RYP. Donald and Betty married on Sept 5, 1954.
They farmed near Swaledale and raised 4 children. In 1991 they moved to the Burchinal area to retire.
She was a member of the Swaledale Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school, youth leader and a member of UMW. The church family was very important to Betty. The church has a wonderful ministry to those in the congregation who are elderly and widowed. She greatly appreciated all of the love and support from the congregation.
Betty worked at Ingebretson Grain in Thornton for 18 years as the bookkeeper. She enjoyed getting to know all of the area people, and watched many of the children grow up to be farmers. After their move to Burchinal, she worked at the Burchinal Coop.
She was very proud to have served 19 years on the Kinney Pioneer Museum Board. She especially enjoyed taking the school children on tours wearing her pioneer dress. Later years were spent going to the special events held at the museum and rekindling the many relationships she met through the museum.
She is survived by her 4 children. Gary Taylor, Kensett, and his special friend Dawn Floy; Jean (Dennis) Hughes, Lincoln, NE; Janet (Randy) Grey, Ventura; Lee (Katrina) Taylor, Clear Lake. Grandchildren: Ross (Tracy) Taylor; Lisa (Jesse) Monroe; Angela (Brad) Klein; Christopher Grey; Bethanie (Joe) Farus; Kevin (Allison) Taylor: and Julianne (Nick) Creager; 16 great grandchildren; Siblings: Ann Henry, North Carolina; LeRoy Tietz, Charles City; Erma Smith San Janito, CA ; Peggy Vosburg, Carlsbad, CA; Tom (Margaret) Tietz Murrieta, CA. and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Donald of 61 years; Parents; Brother Bill Tietz, sister, Lois Julseth, four sister in law Mary Kay Tietz, Eleanor Tietz, Lydia Tietz and Virginia Tietz, five brother in law George Kensinger, Richard Troxell , Henry Smith, Dave Julseth, and Bill Henry, Scott her nephew and Traci her niece.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Betty to Swaledale United Methodist Church, Kinney Pioneer Museum or Rockwell Nursing Home as per her wishes.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the entire staff at the Rockwell nursing home for the wonderful care both of our parent received these past five plus years.
Condolences can be sent to Taylor Family, 1552 270th St, Ventura, IA 50482. www.retzfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.