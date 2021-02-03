Betty Taylor

December 4, 1930-January 30, 2021

Swaledale-Betty Taylor, formally formerly of Swaledale, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

Due to COVID concerns, a private service will be held for immediate family only. Interment will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Swaledale. The service will be available to be viewed after noon, Sunday, February 7, at www.retzfh.com.

Betty Florence was born to Christoph and Mabel (Roberts) Tietz December 4, 1930, in Mason City, IA. She was the second child of eight children.

She attended Elementary School at Rudd, IA in 1936. Betty became an “in home care taker” in 8th grade to the Calahan family in Manly until she graduated from Manly HS in 1949. She attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City where she was on the college Basketball team. After completing college she lived in Mason City and worked at the local Lumber yard where she learned to read blue prints.

Betty was a driving force to start the Cerro Gordo Rural Young People Group in Mason City (RYP). It was a singles group for rural people. She met her husband at RYP. Donald and Betty married on Sept 5, 1954.