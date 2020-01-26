Betty May Ressler
July 19, 1930-January 5, 2020

ROCKWELL -- Betty May Ressler, age 89, passed away on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Betty was born on July 19, 1930 in Algona, IA, the daughter of Charles and Irene Gunder. She graduated from Rowan High School, Class of 1949.

Betty married Arthur Paul Ressler on October 1st, 1949 in Albert Lea, MN. To this marriage they had ten children; Debora (Brad) Hobbs, Mary (Dave) Gaboriault, Daniel Paul (partner Deb) Ressler, Jeannie Frederick, John (Chris) Ressler, Doug (Michelle) Ressler, Rick (partner Bobbi) Ressler, Perry (Heidi) Ressler, Barbara (Neal) Boyd, Troy Ressler, 24 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.

Her biological siblings: Charles Gagen, Mary (Hans) Anderson, Norman R Gunder, Isabellia (Joseph) Roelens, and Robert, Roger & Ronnie Leist of Rowan, IA, who were like brothers to her.

Betty raised her family in the North Iowa area, residing in Rockwell for many years. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life in North Iowa. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and baking, gardening, canning and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents, siblings Charles Gagen, Mary Anderson, Norma Gunder, and two infant great grandchildren. Also, John & Virginia Leist of Rowan, IA, who loved and supported Betty as if she were their own daughter.

Visitation and Memorial Service is Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street SE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service and Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rockwell Fire Department, Rockwell, Iowa or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Ressler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

