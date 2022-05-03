Betty Mason

December 14, 1934-April 24, 2022

Betty Mason passed away on Sunday April 24, 2022 after complications from a fall and suffering with Parkinson's disease for many years. She was 87 years old. Betty, born on December 14, 1934 in Burlington Iowa, was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Ida Edwards. She graduated from Burlington High School and left for Chicago for a year of work to spread her wings. Upon her return she met Richard Mason and they were married on June 18, 1955. They resided in Burlington, Iowa for 5 years before moving to Fort Madison, Iowa for 9 years followed by Forest City, Iowa where they stayed until they retired to Avon Park, Florida.

After her children were raised she attended NIACC where she received an associate degree in business and she worked Winnebago Industries as well as the local bank.

She was preceded in death by not only her parents, but two siblings and her son Jim. She is survived by her four children: Mary and her husband Mark, Joni, Rick and his wife Jackie, Bill and his wife Anne. She has 9 grandchildren: Jennifer, Tony, Thomas, Sarah, Elizabeth, Tanner, Bailey, Kathryn, Rebekah and 3 great grandchildren Brayden, Eleanor and Ryleigh. She is also survived by her brother Don, sisters Shirley and Sharon and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was quite creative in making quilts and blankets to give her family; she also enjoyed cooking and baking and traveling with her husband. She loved to sing, play the piano and play golf.

Betty was a loving, giving person and cared about helping others. Her major accomplishment in the eyes of her beloved husband and children was being a mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 6th at 10:30 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825.

A second funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 11th at 10:30 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O Street, Forest City, IA 50436.

Donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson's research).