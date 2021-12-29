Betty Lou Schneider

March 24, 1928-December 27, 2021

MASON CITY-Betty Lou Schneider, 93, of Mason City, IA passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.

Interment will be held in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Shepherd Telephone Reassurance program, Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice

Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Betty Lou Schneider was born on March 24, 1928, to parents George and Christine (Speidel) Groess in Brookfield, Illinois. Betty Lou graduated from Brookfield Riverside High School. She later attended Business College in the Chicago area. She worked for several companies as an administrative assistant, and later working for Schneider Metal.

On February 23, 1957, Betty Lou was united into marriage to Louis Schneider, Sr., and on that day, she became the mother of his four children. In the mid 70's the family business moved from Chicago to Mason City and a few years later Louis and Betty Lou made the move to Mason City. Betty Lou and Louis spent many years enjoying retirement in California.

Betty Lou was very active in church work both in Chicago and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. Betty Lou loved gardening, planning events for her grandchildren, and traveling. She was an excellent caregiver throughout her life and Betty Lou will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Betty Lou is survived by her children, Louis Schneider Jr. (Kathie), Kenneth Schneider (Sharon), Linda Tjaden (Jim) grandchildren, Wendy Lamos, Brent Matthias, Christi Schneider, Curt Schneider, Steven Schneider, Amy Moon, Darby Sullivan, and Jeffrey Tjaden; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Schneider, Sr., parents, daughter, Elaine (Wendell) Matthias; and grandchildren, Tim Tjaden, Renee Matthias Stoutenberg.

