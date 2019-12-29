May 26, 1928-December 26, 2019
MASON CITY --- Betty Lou Magner, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 13, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City.
Betty was born May 26, 1928, the daughter of John and Inez Brunstein, in Rockwell. She married John Magner and together they had two daughters, Linda Gordon and Carole McLaughlin.
Betty lived in Las Vegas, NV during the 60's and worked at the Silver Slipper. Years later, she moved to Denver, CO, as well as, Chicago, IL, where she worked at Baker Mckenzie Law firm for many years. Lastly, she returned to Mason City, and worked for Walmart, before retiring from Kraft Foods.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Carole McLaughlin, Mason City; son-in-law, Larry Gordon, Mason City; grandchildren, Tra'McLaughlin ,Shelly Murl, Kim Gordon, and Dawn Mueller, and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlys Jaspersen, Cedar Rapids, and Jacki Kuhn, Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded Betty in death are her parents; daughter, Linda Gordon; and brothers, Don and Larry Brunstein.
Hogan-Bremer-MooreColonialChapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
