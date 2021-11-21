Betty Lou Harris

February 6, 1933-November 17, 2021

Betty Lou Harris, 88, of Mason City died November 17, 2021 at MercyOne - North Iowa Medical Center Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware, Mason City, Iowa, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne – North Iowa Hospice or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Mason City.

Family is requiring that masks be worn for the visitation and funeral service. Betty Lou would like for you to wear her favorite color yellow for the services.

Betty Lou Ashlock was born February 6, 1933, at Mason City, Iowa, daughter of George and Mary (Eberhardt) Ashlock. Betty Lou was united in marriage to Arthur L. Harris on October 21, 1951, in Mason City and to this union three children were born.

She worked for Kinney Shoe Store, Schiff's Shoe Store, Mode-O-Day, Walmart, Mason City High School Cafeteria. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, baking, volunteering at the Mason City Community Kitchen and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.

Betty Lou is survived by her daughters Sandra (John) Cookman, of Osage, Kathleen (Larry) Zilge, of Mason City; son, Thomas (Karla) Harris, of Spirit Lake; grandchildren, Brock (Heather) Cookman, Chase (Molly) Cookman, Drew (Ashlee) Cookman, Kristopher (Sara) Zilge, Kristina (John) Rudolph, Daniel (Charlotte) Harris and Dustin Harris; great-grandchildren, Cynthia, Elaina, Ayden, Elliott, Saleh, Salama, Jack, Hayleigh, Bennett, Peyton, Hayden, Brody, Kaeli, Madeline, and Isabelle; sister in-law, Lillian (Marvin) Baker, of Los Angeles, CA, many nieces, nephews and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur in 2016; her parents, George and Mary Ashlock; in-laws, John and Louella Harris; brother in-laws, Merle Harris, Robert Johnson, Gus Nolte, Robert Davis; sister in-laws; Mildred Johnson, Jean Davis, Beverly Harris, Dorothy Nolte and great granddaughter; Norah Rudolph.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com