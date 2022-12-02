Betty L. Esser

November 2, 1931-November 29, 2022

MASON CITY-On November 29, 2022, Betty Louise (Holt) Esser spent her final day at 16111 245th St. in her cozy, well-loved home that she cherished for the last seventy years of her life. She was born in Mason City on November 2, 1931 to Robert and Anna (Klaassen) Holt.

The family invites all friends and family to celebrate Betty’s life. The celebration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Prime N Wine, 3000 4th St SW, Mason City.

Her family included older brother, John and sister, Ocie. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1950, and in November of that year married Marvin T. Esser. They shared 64 years together before Marv’s death on July 1, 2016. Other than spending a small time in Georgia before Marv was sent to Korea, she was a Mason City resident her whole life. Marv and Betty created a loving, secure home for their four children, Connie, Debra, Janet, and Donald.

She will be remembered for so many things. Wonderful family meals, especially homemade noodles, her baking, and the Skittles jar, which was always filled. She was an avid fan of the Vikings, Twins, Hawkeyes, and anything her family was involved in. She never hesitated to tell others about her “perfect” family. She was proud of every single one. She took joy in many things throughout her life. Birthday club, playing cards, bowling, family celebrations, and a trip to the casino whenever possible.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, and many other family and relatives.

Left to cherish her life are her children, Connie (Mark) Knudtson, Osage, Debra (Donald) Schultz, Marion, Janet (Brian) Bechtel, and Donald (Lynn) Esser, both Mason City; Twelve grandchildren celebrate her memory, Anne (Aaron) Street, Joe (Katie) Knudtson, Tom (Catherine) Knudtson, Nate (Liz) Schultz, Mitch Schultz, Abigail (Joseph) Derby, Elizabeth (Jason) Moore, James and Theresa Bechtel, Benjamin (Haydee Sasco) Bechtel, Reed (Christina) McManigal, Paige (Jay) Akins, Jack (Mandi Burkley) Esser; her adored great-grandchildren, Meredith, Quinn, Cooper, Molly, Will, Chloe, Theodore, Charlie, Willow, Zane, Ione, Diem, Ava, Nola, Maddox, Amelie, Mariella, Henrietta, Gus, Gigi, Banks, Faye and Marlowe; brother in-law, Alan (Melanie) Esser; and several nieces, nephews and family members.

She also leaves behind the best neighbors she could ever have, Bob and Kathy Hendrickson, and son, Jordan.

Betty put up a good fight the last five months. We sing praises for her home care, under hospice which brought the extra help the family needed to fulfill her wish of dying at home. There are special memories in each of our hearts that will keep her spirit alive. Rest in peace mom, grandma, great grandma. We love you!

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com