Betty Kay Jolly
August 3, 1939–August 26, 2021
GILBERT-Betty Kay Jolly, age 82, of Gilbert, Iowa, passed away on August 26, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th Street, Ames, Iowa 50010. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM at North Grand Christian Church, followed by burial at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the family for future designation in memory of Betty.
Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.StevensMemorialChapel.com for the Jolly family.
