GILBERT-Betty Kay Jolly, age 82, of Gilbert, Iowa, passed away on August 26, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th Street, Ames, Iowa 50010. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM at North Grand Christian Church, followed by burial at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, Iowa.