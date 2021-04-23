Betty Jean McIlvain Fiske

Betty Jean Watkins, the daughter of Lacey and Amanda (Carson) Watkins, was born April 8, 1925, in Mason City. At age six, she moved to live with her Grandmother Watkins in Clear Lake, where she attended school. On May 23, 1941, she married Thomas Claire McIlvain in Bethany, Missouri. In April of the following year, they welcomed a daughter, Connie Mae. During World War II, the family lived in the Puget Sound area of Washington, where both Betty Jean and Tom worked at defense plants that produced battle ships and planes critical to the war effort. Afterward, they returned to Mason City, where they prospered in the construction business, developing Lake Conatoma, Parkridge, Brookside, and Rolling Acres housing developments. Betty Jean acted as both bookkeeper and realtor, and she contributed greatly to the business with her sharp intellect and work ethic. During this period, the family also welcomed a second child, Thomas Robert. In 1963, the family moved to Madison, Kansas, where they operated a ranch. Betty Jean managed the financial records of their cattle business while also actively working on the ranch. In 1968, they moved to Pompano Beach, Florida, where Tom began working as a housing contractor in the Fort Lauderdale area. During this time Betty Jean completed her G.E.D., which she'd postponed in 1941. The family moved to Emmett, Idaho, in 1971, where Tom divided his time between farming and remodeling the family farmhouse, while Betty Jean again managed all of it. In 1978, they retired to Sarasota, Florida.