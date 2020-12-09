Betty Jane Klee

In 1961 the family moved to Green Bay, WI where Bob worked in the Engineering Department of Northwest Engineering Company, a crane and excavator manufacturer. Bob later worked at Schreiber Food from which he retired. Betty was employed as a secretary at various companies, retiring from Wisconsin Employers Insurance in 1983. Betty also worked a tax season for H&R Block. Betty then worked as a volunteer at Bellin Whitney Center and in the office at Heritage Hill State Park. Betty enjoyed taking numerous classes at NWTC for her own pleasure and knowledge. After moving to Green Bay Betty and Bob became ardent Packer fans and enjoyed a large group of friends with whom they alternated to host game parties. Betty and Bob especially enjoyed travel and they made several trips across the United States and to other countries. Their favorites trips were to China, Yugoslavia (where Betty's father was born) and a family Christmas in England with their sons and Bobs sister Helen.