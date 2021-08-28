Betty J. Shipman
August 18, 1929-August 25, 2021
A funeral service for Betty will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Corwith. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Corwith Community Center with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 6. Interment will be at the Corwith Cemetery.
Betty Jane Shipman, the daughter of John and Helen (Chambers) Mullins was born in Allison, Iowa. She grew up in Corwith, Iowa. She attended Wesley Country School and graduated from Corwith Consolidated School in 1947. She went on to Iowa State Teachers College and UNI where she received her BA in Teaching.
On February 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to William Shipman at the United Methodist in Corwith. Together they had 8 children. Betty taught 4th and 6th grade and Junior High remedial reading and math at Corwith Wesley from 1972 to 1984.
Betty enjoyed taking pictures, gardening, canning, reading, bird watching, and traveling. She also enjoyed small-town life, church activities, and going to family reunions. She loved spending time with family and friends. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Corwith where she was the Education Chairperson, on the Church Council, was the Historian, and Sunday School Teacher. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Corwith Women's club, and a News Correspondent for the Algona Newspaper.
Betty died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society of Algona. She was 92.
She is survived by her children, Sam (Rita) Shipman of Grimes; their children, Renae Deaver and Adam (Lizzie) Shipman; Jane (Tom) Eischen of Algona; their children, Ben (Janie) Eischen, Chris (Kim) Eischen, and Eric (Tara Mack) Eischen; Kathy (fiancé Dennis Tollerud) Shipman of Bondurant; her children, Jessica (Derek) Handel and Malyssa (Henry) Carpenter; Randy (Lacy Skahill) Shipman of Davenport; his children, Alexander Shipman, Abigail (Devin) Meeks, and Andrew Shipman; Marg (Tom) Mergen of Algona; their children, Melanie (John Richter) Krieps Mergen and Nicholas Mergen, and Jeff (Ann) Shipman of Wesley; their children, Miranda (fiancé Steve Harrington) Shipman, Mitchell (Jamie Studer) Shipman, and Mariah (Brad) Bjustrom; 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sister, Marlys Pals of Cedar Falls; brothers, Richard (Jan) Mullins of Pine Top, AZ, and William (Jan) Mullins of Algona; sisters-in-law, Sue Mullins of Estes Park, CO and Victoria Mullins of Gold Canyon, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, Mary Helen and Russell; grandchildren, Rachel and Joshua Shipman; son-in-law, Jeff Krieps; brothers, James, and Thomas Mullins; brother-in-law, Dave Pals, and many Shipman brothers- and sisters-in-law.
