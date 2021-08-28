Betty J. Shipman

August 18, 1929-August 25, 2021

A funeral service for Betty will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Corwith. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Corwith Community Center with an Order of the Eastern Star Service at 6. Interment will be at the Corwith Cemetery.

Betty Jane Shipman, the daughter of John and Helen (Chambers) Mullins was born in Allison, Iowa. She grew up in Corwith, Iowa. She attended Wesley Country School and graduated from Corwith Consolidated School in 1947. She went on to Iowa State Teachers College and UNI where she received her BA in Teaching.

On February 26, 1949, she was united in marriage to William Shipman at the United Methodist in Corwith. Together they had 8 children. Betty taught 4th and 6th grade and Junior High remedial reading and math at Corwith Wesley from 1972 to 1984.