Betty J. Halverson

Feb. 8, 1926 - April 30, 2022

GARNER-Betty J. Halverson, 96 of Garner, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Pastors David Skilling and Tony Raw officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. www.cataldofuneralhome.com