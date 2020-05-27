Betty J. Fulk
April 26, 1930 - May, 21, 2020
ROCKFORD - Betty Jean Fulk, 90, formerly of Rockford, IA died on Thursday, May, 21, 2020 at the Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, MN of natural causes.
Due to COVID-19 concerns only a graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sunnyside Memory Garden in Charles City. Pastor Dennis Burns from the First United Methodist Church in Rockford will be officiating.
Betty was born on April 26, 1930 in Charles City, IA to Arlie and Angie (Huffman) Shannon. She was raised by her mother Angie and step-father Carl Simerson. Betty attended school and graduated from Nashua High School. On August 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Orie Ralph Fulk in Waverly, IA. After raising her three children she became a waitress/cook and started volunteering. After the kids grew up she started long-haul trucking with her husband and did that for over 20 years. When they retired she became a certified nursing assistant for in-home care. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockford and served many years as a community and church volunteer. Before moving to Minnesota Betty focused on volunteering, including Foster Grandparents and received state recognition for her contributions.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Lynn and Kyong C Fulk of Hawaii; daughter-in-law, Diane (Carl) Fulk of Slater, IA; son-in-law, Gene Rentz of Stewartville, MN; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orie Fulk; son, Carl Fulk; daughter, Marlys Rentz and daughter-in-law, Chiyoko Fulk.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
