Betty J. Fulk

Betty was born on April 26, 1930 in Charles City, IA to Arlie and Angie (Huffman) Shannon. She was raised by her mother Angie and step-father Carl Simerson. Betty attended school and graduated from Nashua High School. On August 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Orie Ralph Fulk in Waverly, IA. After raising her three children she became a waitress/cook and started volunteering. After the kids grew up she started long-haul trucking with her husband and did that for over 20 years. When they retired she became a certified nursing assistant for in-home care. Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockford and served many years as a community and church volunteer. Before moving to Minnesota Betty focused on volunteering, including Foster Grandparents and received state recognition for her contributions.