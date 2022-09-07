Betty J. Evans

November 3, 1929-September 4, 2022

JOICE-Betty J. Evans, age 92 of rural Joice, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A funeral service for Betty will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street in Joice, Iowa, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at Bethany on Saturday.

Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery, rural Joice.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty Jean (Pannhoff) Evans was born on November 3, 1929 in Garner, Iowa to parents Casper and Mabel (Fisher) Pannhoff. She was baptized March 1930 at the Methodist church in Garner and was confirmed Sept. 5, 1943 at the Lutheran church in Miller, Iowa. Betty graduated from Garner High School in 1947 and went on to attend junior college in Britt, Iowa where she received secretarial training.

On June 9, 1957, Betty was united in marriage with Cecil Evans at First Lutheran Church in Britt, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Joice and were blessed with five children: Rebecca, Eric, Eliot, Phillip and Ramona.

During her early years, Betty held various jobs including working at an insurance agency, lumber yard, movie theater, car dealership and as a waitress. For over 22 years, Betty had been employed as an engineering secretary at Deluxe Products/Fleetguard Industries.

Betty had many hobbies and interests. She liked to sew, read, knit, crochet, garden, bird watch, quilt, and play card games like Bridge and cribbage. She also enjoyed canning produce from her garden, studying genealogy, and watching mysteries on IPTV and stock exchanges on Bloomberg TV. Betty was a member of the Top of Iowa Quilters, Bethany Lutheran Church WELCA, and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Helen Hinman Dwelle chapter of Northwood, Iowa. In WELCA and DAR, Betty was very involved and held positions from treasurer to president.

Betty adored her 14 grandchildren and enjoyed keeping up with their lives and activities.

Survivors include her five children: Rebecca (Pat Reibold) Evans of Carmel, IN, Eric (Lori Mitchell) Evans of Saint Peter, MN, Eliot (Barb Chrencik) Evans of Joice, IA, Phillip (Rhonda Reedy) Evans of Ames, IA, and Ramona (Jon) Thompson of Johnston, IA; 14 grandchildren: Isaac (Katherine), Sarah, Aaron & Laura Evans, Chloe & Naomi Reibold, Aaron, Nathan (Katelyn), David & Rachel Evans, Ethan & Chace Evans, and Joslyn & Annalyse Thompson; a sister Shirley (George) Skarlis of Waterloo, IA; and many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Casper and Mabel Pannhoff; husband Cecil in 2011; and a sister Angeline in infancy.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-592-0221