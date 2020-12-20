Betty J. Brown

August 31, 1931-December 17, 2020

Manly-Betty Jane Brown, 89, unexpectedly passed away in Woodville, WI on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held at Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

The public are invited to attend the graveside at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Rock Falls Cemetery, Rock Falls, IA.

Betty was born August 31, 1931, the daughter of Oscar and Junetta (Brehn) Kittleman of Cadillac, MI. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School's class of 1949. On September 2, 1951, Betty married Berton Brown, from this union four children were born. Throughout Betty's life she supported her family in many ways. A few examples were working as a switchboard operator, being a buffet chef for 25 years, and a church secretary.

In Betty's free time she enjoyed reading and listening to music. She was also a proud member of Rock Falls Old Stone United Methodist Church, taking part in the choir as well as bell choir. Betty was often a mentor at the Manly Elementary School. Being a social butterfly she was also in bowling leagues, bridge clubs and a 500 club.