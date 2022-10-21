 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Gene (Froning) Sjostrand

  • 0
Betty Gene (Froning) Sjostrand

Betty Gene (Froning) Sjostrand

October 19, 2022

MASON CITY-Betty Gene (Froning) Sjostrand, 96, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News