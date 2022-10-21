MASON CITY-Betty Gene (Froning) Sjostrand, 96, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com