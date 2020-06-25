× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty E. Wicks

December 30, 1926 - June 23, 2020

MASON CITY - Betty E. Wicks, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Heritage Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Paul Boostrom from First Christian Church officiating. A visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Betty Elaine Wicks was born on December 30, 1926 in the Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of John and Marie (Enos) Johnson. Betty graduated from East High School in Des Moines in 1945.

Betty worked at Central Life Insurance Company for 7 1/2 years in Des Moines. During that time, she married Leonard Wicks at the University Christian Church in Des Moines, on September 16, 1950. 1 1/2 years later they moved to Perry, Iowa where Leonard was employed at Holcomb Pharmacy. In October 1954, they moved to Mason City where Leonard owned and operated Wicks Pharmacy, and Betty worked for their business part-time, when needed.