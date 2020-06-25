Betty E. Wicks
December 30, 1926 - June 23, 2020
MASON CITY - Betty E. Wicks, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Heritage Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Paul Boostrom from First Christian Church officiating. A visitation will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Betty Elaine Wicks was born on December 30, 1926 in the Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of John and Marie (Enos) Johnson. Betty graduated from East High School in Des Moines in 1945.
Betty worked at Central Life Insurance Company for 7 1/2 years in Des Moines. During that time, she married Leonard Wicks at the University Christian Church in Des Moines, on September 16, 1950. 1 1/2 years later they moved to Perry, Iowa where Leonard was employed at Holcomb Pharmacy. In October 1954, they moved to Mason City where Leonard owned and operated Wicks Pharmacy, and Betty worked for their business part-time, when needed.
Family came first in her life, along with friends from First Christian Church, love of the Lord, and many longtime friends. Leonard and Betty had many trips in their mini RV to California, Arizona, Texas and many other destinations. Betty was an avid fan of the Mohawks, Hawkeyes, Twins, and Vikings. She loved watching birds and squirrels by sight and sound in her yard. Betty also enjoyed writing letters and receiving them.
Betty volunteered for many years taking ladies to get groceries, doctor's appointments, and out to lunch. In the later years, she drove children for Human Services from their foster homes to visit family all over Iowa.
For 28 years she served once a month at the Community Kitchen lining up faithful members from First Christian Church to help.
Betty loved her church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. She served on the church board, chaired several committees, and led the Lydia Circle for 20 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Judy (Scott) Alman and Jon (Mary) Wicks; grandchildren, Jill Alman, Ben Wicks, Jenna (Josh) Olson, Andrea (Jason) Holdeman, and Tyler Wicks; great grandchildren, Grace, Olivia, and Sawyer Holdeman, Amelia, Audrey, and Harrison Olson, and Alivia Alman; and one sister-in-law, Beulah Nichols.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, John and Marie Johnson; brother, Jack Johnson and his wife, Joan; sister, Helen Shannahan and her husband, Jim; and two siblings in infancy, Norma Marie Johnson and Jerry Claude Johnson.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
