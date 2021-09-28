Betty Ann Roberts

Jaunary 21, 1968-September 7, 2021

OTTUMWA-Betty Ann Roberts, 53, of Ottumwa, died at 2:07 a.m. September 7, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center of COVID-induced pneumonia.

She was born Jaunary 21, 1968 in Waucoma, IA to Gerald and Lois Bouska Baumler.

A graduate of Turkey Valley Community High School, she attended Hamilton College earning a degree in Bookkeeping. She and her future husband, Scott William Roberts meet while working at Fareway. Together they attended North Iowa Area Community College. Betty's major was in Accounting and Scott studied pre-engineering.

Betty and Scott were married July 18, 1992. They lived north of Hanlontown and in Fort Atkinson before moving to Ottumwa in 2007.

Betty worked as a bank teller, at Herberger's, Hy-Vee and McGregors. She had been the bookkeeper for First Lutheran Church and most recently was working at Tractor Supply.

Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was very proud of her kids and loved to be involved in their lives, sports and hobbies. Some of their favorite memories are the summers they spent together raising a large garden with the neighbors and going hunting in the fall.