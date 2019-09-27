Betty Ann Larson
March 10, 1935 - Tuesday, September 24th
Betty Ann Larson, 84, of Alden, passed away on Tuesday, September 24th at the Mercy Medical Center in Mason City. Visitation will be from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Alden Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Alden Legion Community Center.
Betty Ann Larson "Nanny" (Ites) was born March 10, 1935 at the Iowa Falls Hospital in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Richard Ites Sr.and Anna Margaret (Bahr) Ites. Her early years were spent on the farm with her parents and her two brothers, Richard Jr. (Bud) and Edward. She liked to tell stories of what life on the farm was like and would compare it to her own children's "easy" life. Betty graduated high school in 1953 from Alden, Iowa. She then earned a nursing degree from Evangelical Nursing School in Marshalltown, Iowa.
On December 16, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Loren Larson at St. Paul's Lutheran church in Alden. The next 20 years were spent traveling with Loren around the globe as a military wife and mother to their four daughters. She loved the adventure of Air Force life. Betty worked as an RN at the Plattsmouth Care Center in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. In 1978, Loren retired from the Air Force, and they moved back home to Alden, Iowa. She then worked as an RN and eventually became the Director of Nursing at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Betty's passions included her family, gardening, decorating birthday cakes, taking care of her cabin "Iowaknoll", going to Iowa State football and basketball games and being the hostess of many family gatherings. She thought that her table was the heart of her family and anyone that came to her table would be well-nourished, cared for and welcomed. Cinnamon rolls, tapioca, bread pudding, sauerkraut and noodles, homemade pickles, grape jelly, dozens of Christmas cookies and treats, sugar-cinnamon toast with hot chocolate and her infamous candy drawer were just some of her specialties. Betty believed food healed all ailments, or at least made them better!
Betty lived a real life, not one that was sugar-coated. Her wisdom, off-handed humor, and her compassion was matched only by her hard-exterior, and her "I will fight for what I believe attitude". It wasn't always easy for her and she knew what it meant to fight right down to the end. Above all, she loved her husband with a fierce intensity that lasted 58 years. We are certain that along with God, Loren was waiting at the gates of heaven for her. Their reunion must certainly have been a sight to see.
Betty is survived by her four daughters: Vicki (Steve) Sukup and their children Nickolas, Crystal (Matt) Koch and Emily (Andy) Schmitt of Clear Lake, Lori (Tom) Hemphill and their children Clay and Jared of Omaha, Juli Larson and her children Luke (Brittany) Erickson, Lauren (Josh) Heuberger of Sheffield and Jami Aldrich and her son Jackson of Johnston, Ia; her great-grandchildren Lily, Zander, & Grace Koch, Wynn and Celia Schmitt, and Larson & Eloise Heuberger, her brother Edward (Lois) Ites of Iowa Falls, her brother-in-law Don (Karen) Larson of Santa Ana, CA. Sister-in-law Janice Larson of Kansas City and too many cousins and friends, including her four-legged granddogs to print.
She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart & husband Loren, her brother Richard and his wife Phyllis Ites, her brother-in-law Almen Larson, her parents-in-law Almen O. & Anna Mae Larson, and her parents Richard Sr. & Anna Margaret Ites.
