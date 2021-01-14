Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp

September 12, 1931-January 12, 2021

Belmond-Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The memorial service will be live streamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.

Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Betty's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.

Betty Ann Soma Dorenkamp was born to Norris and Eveline (Johnson) Soma on September 12, 1931, the 5th of 8 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond, Iowa. While growing up on a farm near Belmond she attended country school and then graduated from Belmond High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for General Mills in Belmond.