Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp
September 12, 1931-January 12, 2021
Belmond-Betty A. (Soma) Dorenkamp, 89 of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Private memorial services for Betty Dorenkamp will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The memorial service will be live streamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.
Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held.
Condolences may be sent to Betty's family c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
Betty Ann Soma Dorenkamp was born to Norris and Eveline (Johnson) Soma on September 12, 1931, the 5th of 8 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond, Iowa. While growing up on a farm near Belmond she attended country school and then graduated from Belmond High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for General Mills in Belmond.
On June 29, 1951 she was united in marriage to Donald Dorenkamp and they were blessed with nearly 70 years together. In 1953, Don and Betty moved to a farm between Meservey and Thornton, where they made a home for their growing family. Betty assisted with planting, harvesting and daily chores. She had a “green thumb” as a gardener and did lots of canning. Her children marveled at her skill with a butcher knife as she would cut corn off a cob or prepare a chicken for frying. In 1977 Don and Betty built a new home in Thornton on Willow Street where an impressive pig collection grew and countless more memories were made.
Betty was an excellent cook and baker, especially famous for her Christmas sugar cookies. She was active in various church groups and always willing to add a helping hand. Her family was the center of her life, with holidays, lake vacations and DFW gatherings highlights each year. The storytelling, cards and games were always made more fun because of her sense of humor. She was an avid sports fan and spent countless hours at ball diamonds, football fields, basketball gyms and track events cheering on her family and friends. She and Don also enjoyed several bus trips to Branson, Missouri, and plenty of socializing wherever people gathered.
In 2013, after Don and Betty moved to the Belmond Apartments, she became a fixture in “Leg Alley” where she continued to make friends. In August, 2018, Betty became a resident of the Belmond Rehabilitation Center. She passed away there on January 12, 2021 from COVID 19 at the age of 89 years 5 months.
Betty is survived by her husband, Don, of Belmond, children David (Helen) of Milford, Iowa, Al (Jo) of Polk City, Iowa, Kathy (Michael) Atkinson of Hampton, Iowa, Susan (Bob) Howe of Waverly, Iowa and Heidi (Nick) Merfeld of Ames. Iowa, sister Lois Beisner of Des Moines, and brothers Gilman and Charles (Phoebe) Soma of Belmond, as well as 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Eveline Soma, sisters Dorothy Barkema, Eleonor Pals, Muriel Durant and Shirley Pals, and grandson Dustin Dorenkamp.
