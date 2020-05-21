× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bette Jean Legler

October 25, 1924 - May 19, 2020

MASON CITY: Bette Jean Legler, 95, of Mason City, met her precious Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 while at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bette was born to Arthur and Irene Strand on October 25, 1924 in Cylinder, Iowa. She graduated from Albert City, Iowa High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Victor Legler on December 30, 1945 in Cylinder, Iowa at her parents' farm.

Victor and Bette purchased a farm in Mason City in the early 1950s where they raised their son and daughter. Bette was involved on the farm in every aspect from milking Bessie the cow, to baling hay. She took great pride in her home, tending the garden and canning her goods. Bette moved to The Manor after Victor passed.