Bethel R. Enabnit

December 12, 1927-October 16, 2020

Bethel Ruth Enabnit, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at her home in Swaledale, Iowa surrounded by her family.

She was born on a farm near the town of Thornton, Iowa on December 12th, 1927 to Alfred and Laura Ingebretson. She was the youngest of six children, spending her childhood on the farm and attending Thornton Public School, where she graduated in 1945. She attended Iowa State Teacher's College (UNI).

On November 7th, 1946, she married Orlyn Enabnit of Swaledale, Iowa. The couple were happily married for 68 years. They made their home in Swaledale where Orlyn worked in his parent's general store and Bethel taught kindergarten and 1st grade in Thornton and Swaledale for five years. She also worked as a secretary at the Swaledale Middle School for six years, a seasonal employee at D.O.T., and Postmaster at the United States Postal Service for thirty years.

Bethel and Orlyn loved to travel, visiting most of the 50 states, Canada, and Mexico on their annual family vacations. In retirement, Bethel and Orlyn enjoyed some fun and exciting adventures delivering Winnebago RV's across the United States. They also vacationed abroad to Australia, Ireland, and Europe.