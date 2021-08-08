Bethel Ann Fahrenholtz

February 12, 1934-July 31, 2021

MASON CITY-Bethel Ann (Borchardt) Fahrenholtz, 87, of Mason City, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Grafton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to your local food shelf or to the family that will distribute them to the Mason City food bank. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Bethel was born on February 12, 1934, in a farm home in Worth County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Albert and Alma (Glassel) Borchardt. She attended grade school and high school in Rock Falls, Iowa.

Bethel married Ervin Fahrenholtz of Titonka, Iowa, on December 28, 1952. They had two sons, Steven of Plymouth, MN, and John of Chatfield, MN. They divorced in 1985.