Bethel Ann Fahrenholtz
February 12, 1934-July 31, 2021
MASON CITY-Bethel Ann (Borchardt) Fahrenholtz, 87, of Mason City, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Grafton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to your local food shelf or to the family that will distribute them to the Mason City food bank. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Bethel was born on February 12, 1934, in a farm home in Worth County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Albert and Alma (Glassel) Borchardt. She attended grade school and high school in Rock Falls, Iowa.
Bethel married Ervin Fahrenholtz of Titonka, Iowa, on December 28, 1952. They had two sons, Steven of Plymouth, MN, and John of Chatfield, MN. They divorced in 1985.
Bethel had a passion for hospital work. This passion led her to get certified to manage the sterilization units at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN and King Fiasal Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After returning from Saudi Arabia, she spent several months volunteering at the Mercy Ships in Texas.
Then, Bethel resided in Prescott, Arizona, for 13 years. Finally, in 2004, she returned to northern Iowa to be close to family and friends.
Bethel's faith was important to her. She facilitated several Bible study groups, gave communion to the homebound, and was a member of several fellowship groups at Trinity Lutheran Church.
During her life, she enjoyed traveling, hiking, scuba diving and reading.
Bethel is survived by her children, Steven (Marcey) of Plymouth, MN and John (Margo) of Chatfield, MN; grandchildren, Jenny (Tyler Gray) Fahrenholtz of Minneapolis, MN, Cale (Stephanie) Fahrenholtz of Winston-Salem, NC, Rachel Fahrenholtz of Boulder, CO, MaKara Fahrenholtz of Waseca, MN, Josef Fahrenholtz of Chatfield, MN; three great-grandchildren; one sister Janice (William) Feldt of Des Moines, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; Alpha Petznick, Alberta Sprung, Vera Root; and brothers; Richard Borchardt, Russell Borchardt, Forest Borchardt.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
