Beryl D. Buffington

Apr. 23, 1942 - June 24, 2022

WODEN-Beryl D. Buffington, 80, of Woden passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Woden. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery near Woden.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, June 27th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

