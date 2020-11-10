Bertilla A. Mullenbach
October 25, 1913-November 1, 2020
Rochester - Bertilla "Bert" Alma Mullenbach, 107 of Rochester, died peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing.
Bertilla Halbach was born on October 25, 1913 in Stacyville, IA to Nicholas and Rose (Brumm) Halbach. On June 4, 1936, she married Irvin Mullenbach. Together, they made Rochester their home.
Bert was active in many groups and volunteer programs. She was a longstanding member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and managed the St. Francis School Lunch Program, including church dinners and bazaars. She was also a member of St. Mary's Auxiliary and St. Jude's Church Group. Over the years, she visited many shut-ins and hospital patients. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Club, bowling team, and assisted with rummage sales, ice cream socials, and chicken dinners. She was proud to have assisted Sister Lauren with her rummage sales to support the Poverello Foundation for 40 years. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, and outings with friends and family at their cabin on the Mississippi River. She especially loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Bert is survived by her sons Eugene (Rachel) Mullenbach of Rochester, Gerald (Judith) Mullenbach of Hugo, MN, daughter Joan Hass of Ithica, NY, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (1976), four brothers, three sisters, and son-in-law Jerome Hass.
Bert wished to thank Madonna Towers and Mayo Hospice for their unending care and support while she resided there.
Due to the pandemic, and restrictions on gatherings, the funeral Mass was private for immediate family members only on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Madonna Towers, Mayo Hospice, or a charity of your choice in Bertilla's name.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.