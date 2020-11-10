Bertilla A. Mullenbach

Bert was active in many groups and volunteer programs. She was a longstanding member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and managed the St. Francis School Lunch Program, including church dinners and bazaars. She was also a member of St. Mary's Auxiliary and St. Jude's Church Group. Over the years, she visited many shut-ins and hospital patients. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Club, bowling team, and assisted with rummage sales, ice cream socials, and chicken dinners. She was proud to have assisted Sister Lauren with her rummage sales to support the Poverello Foundation for 40 years. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, boating, and outings with friends and family at their cabin on the Mississippi River. She especially loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.