Bertha Katie Miller

August 22, 1924-July 31, 2021

KNOXVILLE-Bertha Katie Miller, 96, passed away on July 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Iowa. She was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 22, 1924 to Ahlrich and Bauke Djuren. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1924, continuing to work at the Rockwell Post Office.

In the 1960's Bertha and her sister Mitzie owned MiLady's Dress Shop in Lake Mills, Iowa and then Mitz and Bert's Café in Leland, Iowa.

In 1973 Bert married Brian Miller and together they ran the Big Oak in Forest City, IA and later the Hi-Hatt Lanes in Clarion, IA.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Brian Miller, brothers Alrich, Bud, and Clarence Djuren, sisters Alida (Lee), Mary Bakken, and Mitzie Thorvilson, and niece Janice Bakken Yackley

Bertha is survived by daughters Suzanne (Howard) Faria of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and Sandra Smith of Knoxville, Iowa, son Thomas Smith also of Knoxville, Iowa, step-daughter Tammy (Greg) Morgan of Phoenix, Arizona, sister-in-law Sieglinda Djuren of Smyrna Beach, Florida, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com