Bertha Katie Miller
August 22, 1924-July 31, 2021
KNOXVILLE-Bertha Katie Miller, 96, passed away on July 31, 2021 in Knoxville, Iowa. She was born in Mason City, Iowa on August 22, 1924 to Ahlrich and Bauke Djuren. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1924, continuing to work at the Rockwell Post Office.
In the 1960's Bertha and her sister Mitzie owned MiLady's Dress Shop in Lake Mills, Iowa and then Mitz and Bert's Café in Leland, Iowa.
In 1973 Bert married Brian Miller and together they ran the Big Oak in Forest City, IA and later the Hi-Hatt Lanes in Clarion, IA.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Brian Miller, brothers Alrich, Bud, and Clarence Djuren, sisters Alida (Lee), Mary Bakken, and Mitzie Thorvilson, and niece Janice Bakken Yackley
Bertha is survived by daughters Suzanne (Howard) Faria of Kalaheo, Hawaii, and Sandra Smith of Knoxville, Iowa, son Thomas Smith also of Knoxville, Iowa, step-daughter Tammy (Greg) Morgan of Phoenix, Arizona, sister-in-law Sieglinda Djuren of Smyrna Beach, Florida, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held at a later date.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.