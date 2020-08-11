× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bertha (Bert) E. Neeley

(1927 - 2020)

Bertha (Bert) Erma Neeley died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. Bert enjoyed a full life and lived to the age of 93. Her family is respecting her wishes for a private family service, with burial in the St. Ansgar Cemetery.

Bert was born in Manly, Iowa, on January 23, 1927 and grew up in the Carpenter and St. Ansgar area. On September 10, 1947, she married the love of her live, Jean Roland Neeley of St. Ansgar. She spent her life farming with her husband for over 43 years. Together they raised four children; Patricia (Jim) Perlick, Teresa (John) Johnson, Steve (Betty) Neeley, and Lori (Mark) Smeby. Bert was a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bert is survived by her brother, Frank Voet, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean, two infant children, and his sister, Mary Purcell.