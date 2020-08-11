Bertha (Bert) E. Neeley
(1927 - 2020)
Bertha (Bert) Erma Neeley died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. Bert enjoyed a full life and lived to the age of 93. Her family is respecting her wishes for a private family service, with burial in the St. Ansgar Cemetery.
Bert was born in Manly, Iowa, on January 23, 1927 and grew up in the Carpenter and St. Ansgar area. On September 10, 1947, she married the love of her live, Jean Roland Neeley of St. Ansgar. She spent her life farming with her husband for over 43 years. Together they raised four children; Patricia (Jim) Perlick, Teresa (John) Johnson, Steve (Betty) Neeley, and Lori (Mark) Smeby. Bert was a grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bert is survived by her brother, Frank Voet, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jean, two infant children, and his sister, Mary Purcell.
Throughout her married life, she was a strong and supportive farm wife, a loving mother, and very active in the St. Ansgar community, especially as a member of the St. Ansgar American Legion Auxiliary. Her faith was strong as a lifelong member of the St. Ansgar Catholic Church and the St. Isidore Catholic Church. For 17 years, she served as a 4-H leader, and she loved gardening, birds, quilting, cooking, sewing, vacations, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please direct your memorials to the Bertha Neeley Estate, and the family will distribute the memorials to the organizations they choose.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.
